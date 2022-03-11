SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A sixth-grader at Salt Lake Arts Academy was given a big scare this morning on his way to school.

The boy had his bike stolen from him right out of his hands on his morning commute. To make matters worse, police searched for the bike all morning but were not able to locate it.

As our officers are known for going above-and-beyond to ensure the wellbeing of Salt Lake’s residents, the team decided to pool their money to lift the boy’s spirits.

The police purchased the boy a sweet new bike along with a kryptonite lock and a new helmet. Safety first!

Salt Lake Arts Academy has since Tweeted about the event, thanking the Salt Lake City Police Department.