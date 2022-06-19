SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three people were stabbed at a party in Salt Lake City Saturday night, according to Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD).

On Saturday at 9:32 p.m., SLCPD received information about a stabbing at a residence near 1700 W 1300 N.

Officers were reportedly able to determine there was a party occurring, and that a guest was asked to leave after making unwanted comments about another guest.

The suspect, highly intoxicated, returned to the party after initially leaving, according to SLCPD.

Police say a fight then occurred during which three people were stabbed.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, however, and officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

No further information is currently available.