SLC participates in global protest against War on Iran

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah community leaders and organizations joined over 100 U.S. cities and 15 countries across the globe Saturday to speak out against U.S. war and sanctions in the Middle East.
The protest was held in front of the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building
Protesters say they participated because they feel the Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region.
