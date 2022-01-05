Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City, crews on scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left over 3,700 people with electricity on Wednesday morning.

The outage was first reported around 6:14 a.m. and is affecting customers near the Liberty Park area.

Rocky Mountain Power says crews have been sent to the area to restore power as soon as possible.

Officials say power should be restored by 10 a.m., but that could change. The outage cause has not been released at this time.

Many parts of Utah are under a Winter Storm Watch on Wednesday, with inclement weather affecting road conditions, along with power outages.

To report an outage or check out the latest power updates, click here.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.