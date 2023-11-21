SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games made a presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 21, to further the state’s bid for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

The committee met with members of the Future Host Commission with the principle message that Utah can be counted on to deliver exceptional Games and can be expected to bring a captivating vision to life.

Presenters included USOPC President & CEO Sarah Hirshland, Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn, Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, SLC-UT Chair Catherine Raney Norman, SLC-UT President & CEO Fraser Bullock.

Highlights of the presentation included the fact that the state government has completed every IOC-required guarantee and 100% of venues are active and engaged in winter sport. Utah also boasts strong political support over 82% public support for the games.

A view of the Opening Ceremony for the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Credit: Mike Powell/ Getty Images)

Utah also has a legacy of events and athletes that translates to supporting a robust event platform. Utah has hosted over 1000 national and international events and more than 150 World Cup events since hosting the Olympics in 2002. Athletes from over 30 nations currently train in Utah facilities. Each venue already has detailed plans in place for hosting the Games.

Utah has two organizations in place the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and Utah Sports Commission to foster sports growth and directly affect the success of events in the state.

Utah also sports new infrastructure that directly enhances the games including airport and extensive public transit upgrades, as well as a robust change in the downtown area of the capitol city.

Overall, the presenters at today’s meeting worked collaboratively to continue to present the qualities that are believed to make Salt Lake an exceptional host for another Games.

“Our world-class venue infrastructure, strong relationships with both political and business leadership plus the spirit of the people of Salt Lake City and across Utah have provided us with a strong platform of Games preparedness,” said Bullock. “Led by Governor Cox, Mayor Mendenhall, Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn, and our USOPC partners, we showcased that today to the IOC Future Host Commission. We are hopeful for a recommendation to the IOC Executive Board next week.”

Next week during the regularly scheduled IOC meeting the Future Host Commission will report on the interested parties for the 2030 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.