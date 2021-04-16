SLC officials: Prepare for possible protest of Chauvin case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials issued a statement asking the public to be prepared for “possible disruptions of normal activities” in light of a protest that may ensue, depending on what happens at the trial in Minnesota for Derek Chauvin.

Officials said in a tweet, “It has been a trying few weeks in our country because of the pending outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.”

Here are a few resources:

• Stay up-to-date by following @slcpd for any announcements

• Call the SLC Police for non-emergency service requests at (801) 799-3000. Complete info here:https://t.co/YNfmTUiWua

•Use SLC's Mobile App

As always, please call 911 in an emergency. — SLC Economic Development (@slcecondev) April 17, 2021

They added that out of an abundance of caution, public safety officials will remain vigilant in keeping the community safe.

Below are a few resources to contact in case of disruptions, according to officials: