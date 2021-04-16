SLC officials: Prepare for possible protest of Chauvin case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials issued a statement asking the public to be prepared for “possible disruptions of normal activities” in light of a protest that may ensue, depending on what happens at the trial in Minnesota for Derek Chauvin.
Officials said in a tweet, “It has been a trying few weeks in our country because of the pending outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.”
They added that out of an abundance of caution, public safety officials will remain vigilant in keeping the community safe.
Below are a few resources to contact in case of disruptions, according to officials:
- Stay up-to-date by following @slcpd for any announcements
- Call the SLC Police for non-emergency service requests at (801) 799-3000. Complete info here: http://slcpd.com/contact-us/
- Use SLC’s Mobile App as always, please call 911 in an emergency.