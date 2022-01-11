SLC nonprofit organizations receive grants from 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, The Road Home and Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry were presented with grants through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. Both organizations were picked as a result of the profound impacts they have made in the greater Salt Lake City area.

The Road Home, an establishment devoted to providing emergency shelter, supportive services, and housing assistance to those experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County received a grant of $100,000. Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry received a grant of $50,000.

The Road Home and Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry are just two of the 34 organizations that received a collective grant of $5 million this year to support their expansion in community efforts. Individual grants from this year’s True Inspiration Awards program ranged from $50,000 to $350,000.

“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We are inspired by the impact these organizations have every day, from providing essential items to those affected by Hurricane Ida to enabling access to online education for students during the pandemic. We’re honored to invest in the future of these organizations and help them enhance their life-changing work and grow their impact.”

Since the establishment of the True Inspiration Awards in 2015 which was organized in honor of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s generosity and love of community service, 204 organizations across 36 states, Washington D.C., and Canada have been awarded grants of more than $17 million in total.