SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mission is excited to announce its partnership with AeroStar Media and local radio hosts Dani Lomeli and Naybe Rodriguez to host a major food donation drive on April 2.

The event will take place at the Smith’s Marketplace on 4100 S. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, beginning at 6 a.m. and lasting until 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food is collected. The food drive will cater to families and the homeless struggling to make ends meet this Easter season.

Salt Lake City Mission is a non-profit Church-based organization that aims to end the cycles of poverty, hopelessness, and dependencies of many kinds in the Salt Lake Region.

Residents of Salt Lake and its surrounding areas are invited to support underprivileged Utahns by donating non-perishable food items to the drive.