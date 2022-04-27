SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Wednesday, city leaders announced new affordable housing units while also stressing the need for more units — and more access.

The old Capitol Motel, notorious for crime, was demolished and replaced by Capitol Homes Apartments. The low-income housing complex, authorities say, will cost renters roughly 1/3 of their income.

“It becomes a stable place for people to live, for people to launch their lives, for children to grow up — this is a family complex,” said Daniel Nackerman with the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City.

The complex will include market-rate units, but nearly 70 percent are income-restricted. Two units are set aside for hearing impaired individuals; five for previously homeless, five for victims of domestic violence, and four for veterans.

“The opening of it, means that actually people who might have been faced with sleeping on the streets, or staying night to night in a motel, now have a beautiful, accessible, welcoming community,” said Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City’s mayor.