SLC mayoral candidates face off in final debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, the two candidates for Salt Lake City mayor faced off in their final debate, televised live.
Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall and State Senator Luz Escamilla faced off in an hour-long debate Monday afternoon.
Mendenhall cited her experience on the city council.
Escamilla touted her years of service as a state legislator.
Both debated over the Inland Port, The Road Home Shelter, and youth suicide, among other issues.
Watch the full debate below:
