SLC mayoral candidates face off in final debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, the two candidates for Salt Lake City mayor faced off in their final debate, televised live.

Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall and State Senator Luz Escamilla faced off in an hour-long debate Monday afternoon.

Mendenhall cited her experience on the city council.

Escamilla touted her years of service as a state legislator.

Both debated over the Inland Port, The Road Home Shelter, and youth suicide, among other issues.

Watch the full debate below:

Salt Lake City Final Mayoral Debate In the final #SLCmayoraldebate, Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall and State Senator Luz Escamilla are facing off. Leave a comment with your thoughts as they answer questions from the moderator and a panel from the community.The debate is also being broadcast live on KSL 5 TV and the KSL TV streaming app, which you can add to your mobile or streaming device here: ksltv.com/app. Posted by The Pioneer Park Coalition on Monday, October 21, 2019

