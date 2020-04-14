SLC mayor may close some streets to cars making them pedestrian-friendly

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- As we continue to practice social distancing, Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall is coming up with a plan so people can enjoy the outdoors and social distancing.

The program is called “Stay Safe, Stay Active.”

If it’s implemented it could provide more outdoor space by potentially converting certain spaces in Downtown Salt Lake into community recreation, walking, and biking traffic.

The Mayor is asking people to way in by taking an online survey.

“We put a survey out to ask people where might you like to see that happen,”Mayor Mendenhall said. “It’s important for us to create opportunities for people to safely be outside”

The survey closes Sunday at midnight changes could be seen as soon as next week.

Multiple factors were considered when creating this initial map of potential streets. These factors include hospital/emergency routes, transit routes and traffic patterns.

