SLC Mayor issues mask mandate for city facilities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Masks will now be required in Salt Lake City facilities following an executive order from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

According to the order, masks will be required for members of the public and city employees when inside facilities owned and operated by the city, regardless of whether a person is vaccinated or not.

The order comes on the heels of the CDC updating its guidelines on wearing masks indoors as well as a sharp increase of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Utah.

“As a City we’ve always looked to the CDC and our health experts to guide our actions against the spread of COVID-19, and today is no different. It’s clear that cases are rising across the nation and right here in Utah. This measure we are taking is an important step in protecting everyone working or visiting a City facility,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

Mayor Mendenhall issued a similar order back in May, which extended the mask mandate in city facilities, despite Utah Governor Cox signing the COVID-19 “endgame bill” that effectively lifted Utah’s mask mandate.

Including those who can’t wear masks due to medical conditions, there are exceptions to wearing a mask in city facilities:

While actively eating or drinking, provided that the individual remains in place while eating or drinking;

While alone or only with other members of the same household in an office, room, cubicle, vehicle, or similar enclosure;

When communicating as or with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing if the speaker wears a face shield or uses alternative protection such as a plexiglass barrier;

When engaging in work authorized by the City where wearing a face mask would create a risk to the individual, as determined by government safety guidelines;

When needed to confirm an identity;

While outdoors and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from any individual from a different household; and

Children younger than three years old.

The order goes into effect immediately.