SLC mayor gives ‘force of law’ to stay-home directive, implements changes at airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued her fifth emergency proclamation to implement the state’s “Stay at Home” directive “giving it the force of local law.”

Mendenhall said she is collaborating with state and county leaders on necessary next steps to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 in Utah.

I just signed a 5th proclamation that gives @GovHerbert’s directive the force of law in #SLC. I'm grateful for the collaboration w/ @GovHerbert & @SLCOMayor on #StaySafeStayHome. What residents can expect is similar to requests we’ve made all along. More https://t.co/1um2zeT8YA pic.twitter.com/kgjw39MDbC — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 27, 2020

Gov. Gary Hebert’s stay-home directive calls on people to avoid non-urgent visits and public places as much as possible.

Mendenhall noted that while there are some additional restrictions with the state’s stay at home order and the city’s proclamation, if people are already practicing appropriate precautions, including social distancing, there will not be a big impact to their day to day lives.

Here are some infographics that show what it will mean to #StaySafeStayHome in Salt Lake City. #FlattenTheCurve #utpol #slc pic.twitter.com/HbnPCGzuAp — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 28, 2020

While Mendenhall’s proclamation gives the stay-home order the “force of local law,” Salt Lake City Police department assured residents they “would not be arrested for going to work on Monday.”

In a statement, the department said it would be relying on businesses to take responsibility for their own employees and the general public.

The proclamation also implements additional measures at the Salt Lake International Airport. Effective immediately, no person will be allowed inside the airport without an airline ticket or airport badge and all drop-off and pickups must be done curbside or in the parking garage, with all individuals other than travelers remaining in the vehicle.