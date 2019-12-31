Days
SLC mayor-elect Mendenhall prepares to take office

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall’s transition committee met Monday to make recommendations to the mayor-elect on issues and priorities for Salt Lake City under her leadership.

The eight issues; specific teams within the committee gathered feedback from community councils, residents and leaders from across the city.

“These committees could have reported separately to us we could have set up one-hour meetings with each of the co-chairs to hear the results of their work but it was that the eight committees listened to each other and I think it illustrated in a very tangible way how interconnected and intersectional these big issues are for our city as they probably are for every capital city across the country,” said Mendenhall.

Mendenall says she plans to meet with the committee at various points throughout her term to ensure that her administration is hearing from diverse viewpoints.

