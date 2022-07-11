SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday after attacking a 22-year-old man with a machete, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

The investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when SLCPD received information about a man being stabbed near 300 S Main St.

While responding, officers reportedly found out that the suspect was armed with a machete and waving it in the air.

Officers then located the suspect, identified as Milo Durfee, near 450 S W Temple St. and took him into custody without incident. The Utah Transit Authority Police (UTAPD) assisted in the arrest.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Paramedics transported the 22-year-old victim to a local hospital with “very minor injuries.”

Officers also spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene to gather their accounts of what happened, and based on preliminary information, they believe a group of men were involved in a fight that led to Durfee attacking the victim with a machete.

Officers are in the process of booking Durfee into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and unrelated warrants.

SLCPD says that over the past several weeks, they have dedicated extra patrols at and near 300 S Main St. to “proactively reduce crime.” The efforts include officers walking S Main St. to conduct foot patrols.

No further information is currently available.