SLC man involved in fatal head-on Idaho crash

KILGORE, Idaho, (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man is involved in a fatal head-on crash with another driver in Idaho.

Idaho State Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Cody Hansen, of Rexburg, Idaho.

Police say the accident happened on Cottonwood Loop Road, near Camas Road in Kilgore, Idaho on Friday evening.

Authorities believe Hansen’s vehicle crossed the center of the road and collided head-on with the Utah man’s vehicle.

Hansen was found dead on the scene despite wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Utah man did not sustain serious injuries and did not need to be transported for medical care.

Idaho Police are still investigating the crash at this time.