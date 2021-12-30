SLC man charged with murder after fatal rollover crash in stolen vehicle

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man involved in a fatal stolen car police pursuit has been charged with murder.

Officials have charged 22-year-old Charles Caster of Salt Lake City with murder, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle or trailer, and failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Daisha Reynolds of Salt Lake City. Reynolds was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The fatal incident happened on Sept. 22 and involved a multi-county chase and several law enforcement agencies in Wasatch County and Heber City. The pursuit began in Wasatch County and ended in Summit County on US-40 near mile marker two.

Police say the suspect had stolen a vehicle and was fleeing at a high rate of speed, leading officers in a pursuit. During the high-speed chase, the suspect managed to avoid road spikes by swerving out of the way. Police say as the suspect continued speeding away, driving and swerving past other cars on the road.

As the suspect attempted to overtake a vehicle, he oversteered and lost control, resulting in a rollover crash. Both occupants of the car were ejected during the deadly crash, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving between 92-103 miles per hour at the time of the crash. Officials say the highway was under construction during the incident.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office, West Valley Police Department, and Park City Police Department were involved in the investigation.