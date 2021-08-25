SLC man accused of selling bath salts faces 51 months in federal prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man will spend over four years in federal prison after authorities found he was importing and dealing bath salts throughout the Wasatch Front. The sentencing comes after the man pled guilty.

According to the Department of Justice District of Utah, 63-year-old Brent Olson entered a guilty plea in June 2021 to a one-count criminal information filed by federal prosecutors. They charged him with possession with intent to distribute Alpha Pyrrolidinohexanophenone, a Schedule 1 narcotic known as Alpha PHP. He now faces 51 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Orton imported and distributed large amounts of Alpha PHP over two years, with between 575,000 to 4,600,000 doses of the drug in Utah. A gram was sold for between $300 and $500. Orton is accused of using his daughter’s friends as customers and inroads to the drug trafficking business.

According to officials, Alpha PHP, commonly referred to as bath salts, is a synthetic variant of a drug. The intensity of the effects of bath salts has been compared to strong stimulants like methamphetamine, MDPV, and alpha-PVP. Bath salts have been known to mimic the effects of cocaine and meth.

Alpha-PHP abuse can cause vomiting, agitation, paranoia, hypertension, unconsciousness, tachycardia, seizures, cardiac arrest, rhabdomyolysis, or death.