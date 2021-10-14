SLC man accused of paying thousands for nude photos of young girls arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been charged with multiple counts for using social media platforms to obtain illegal pictures of underage girls.

On Wednesday, agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the SECURE Task Force served multiple search warrants involving a Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation investigation. Agents arrested 36-year-old Jesse Neal Knight of Salt Lake City.

Authorities say Knight was booked on nine counts of human trafficking of a child, 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of enticement of a minor by internet or text, and one count of dealing in materials harmful to minors.

According to Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office, Knight admitted to contacting young girls via social media and soliciting them for naked photos and videos. He also allegedly admitted to requesting and receiving naked photos of children as young as 3-years-old. Knight told investigators he paid in excess of $30,000 over the last three years for these photos and videos and admitted to paying for naked photos as recently as the day he was arrested. Additionally, he told investigators he paid $5,000 to an underage girl for her nude photos.

It is estimated Knight has paid about 27 underage girls for nude photos. Forensics investigators found about 20 photos of one young girl on Knight’s phone. He has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The state’s Attorney General’s Office says it has reason to believe there are numerous victims involved with this investigation that have not yet been identified. If you have any information or were victimized by Knight, the Attorney General’s Office asks you to please call 801-281-1200 and ask for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.