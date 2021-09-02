SLC Liberty Park shooting suspect arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a Salt Lake City shooting left one person injured earlier this week.

Tuesday evening, Salt Lake City Police say an argument between two people resulted in a shooting at Liberty Park. One person was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Salt Lake City Police report the victim told them a man by the name of ‘KC’ had shot him. Through their investigation, authorities say they determined KC’s real name is Aaron Kage Chesnut.

On Wednesday, police received information about Chesnut’s whereabouts. Responding officers located him and took him into custody on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Additional details have not yet been released.