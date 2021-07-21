SLC launches tiny home design competition to address housing shortage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is searching for creative designers to help address the city’s housing shortage.

Today’s announcement comes a few months after Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced progress on tiny homes being built for homeless Utahns as part of her goal to have a tiny home village in place this winter.

“Participants are invited to submit a design for a standalone home or cluster of small cottages — also known as tiny homes — in a planned development, or an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on a lot with a primary residence,” a news release from Mayor Mendenhall’s office explains.

Design entries will be judged on five criteria: affordability, accessibility, sustainability, durability, and livability.

So what do you get if you win the competition?

How about $1,000 in cash.

That’s right the two first-place winners will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a “yet to be determined” number of runners up will receive $500.

Applicants must register by Sept. 10, and submissions are due Oct. 29.

For more information on the competition, click here.

