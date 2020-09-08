SLC International Airport to transition to first phase of new airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Department of Airports, SLCDA, will be opening its doors to The New SLC airport on Sept. 15, 2020.

The Sept. 15 opening will be the first of several phases of the new airport opening in Salt Lake City.

Overnight, Terminals 1 and 2, the International Terminal, and the parking garage will close and the New SLC parking garage, central terminal, and Concourse A-west will open for business. Concourses C, F, and G of the original airport will remain open for six weeks until Oct. 27, when Concourse B-west will open. On Oct. 27, Alaska, American, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, and United airlines will all move to Concourse B.

People are encouraged to park in the economy lot rather than the original garage once the transition to the new airport begins. During the remainder of 2020, the charge to park in the garage will be reduced to $20 daily.

After the Sept. 15 transition, passengers will access the airport via a new roadway. An elevated roadway is available for passenger drop-off while passenger pick-up is at ground level.

SLCDA has added a navigational map to the SLC International phone app to help passengers find their way.

The airport encourages those flying to allow extra time to find parking and access their gate, especially those flying out of the original airport, as the walk from the new terminal to the original airport will take longer.

The first flight out of The New SLC airport is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 6 a.m. Passengers departing on that flight will be given an airport coin to commemorate the opening day of the new airport.