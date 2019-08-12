SLC has longest running parade of homes in the nation at 73 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Celebrating 73 years, the Salt Lake Parade of Homes is the longest continually running parade in America and has long been solidified as an annual tradition for home aficionados and families in the Salt Lake Valley.

This year the parade runs from August 2nd – 17th Tuesday – Saturday 12 PM – 9:00 PM, closed Sunday & Mondays and includes 28 homes to tour.

Admission is $20, pick up a $5 off coupon at participating Big O Tires stores

Buy tickets online at SaltLakeParade.com

Download the Salt Lake Parade of Homes app on the Play Store or App Store to get turn-by-turn directions.

This article contains sponsored content.