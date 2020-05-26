SLC Fire rescues ducklings from storm drain

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crew members with the Salt Lake City Fire Department Medic Engine 7 rescued several ducklings from a storm drain Tuesday.
The ducklings were discovered by an off deputy Salt Lake City Police Officer and his wife.
SLC fire crew said once reunited the distraught mother and her ducklings waddled away safely.
