SLC Fire rescues ducklings from storm drain

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crew members with the Salt Lake City Fire Department Medic Engine 7 rescued several ducklings from a storm drain Tuesday.

The ducklings were discovered by an off deputy Salt Lake City Police Officer and his wife.

Courtesy: SLC Fire

Courtesy: SLC Fire

SLC fire crew said once reunited the distraught mother and her ducklings waddled away safely.

What others are clicking on: