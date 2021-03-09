SLC Fire Department responds to structure fire Monday night

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 400 South 200 West late Monday, according to a social media post.

2nd alarm structure fire 400 S 200 W pic.twitter.com/l0cOEpEGhS — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) March 9, 2021

It was a two-alarm alarm fire. According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire occurred in a boarded up structure that has caught fire in the past.

There were no known injuries, according to the department’s public information officer.

No further information is known at this time.

The news comes after the department responded to a separate, two-alarm commercial fire on Friday, March 5. The fire occurred near 2800 West and Andrew Avenue.