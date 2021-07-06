SLC Fire Department reports zero firework-related fires over holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After state officials repeatedly warned Utahns about the dangers of fireworks amid the ongoing drought in the Beehive State, the Salt Lake City Fire Department reported zero firework-related fires over the holiday weekend.

In a tweet, the Salt Lake City Fire Department thanked SLC residents for not setting off personal fireworks, however, the department responded to 31 firework enforcement calls, issuing 24 warnings.

Thank you SLC residents. Here is a look at our weekend:

0 Firework related fires 31 Firework enforcement calls

24 warnings issued

3 structure fires

1 detached garage fire

1 commercial structure fire

1 vacant commercial fire

1 grass fire pic.twitter.com/QcTS1DRi53 — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 6, 2021

The department says they also responded to three structure fires, one detached garage fire, one commercial structure, one vacant commercial structure fire, and one grass fire.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the Salt Lake City Fire Chief and crews went door to door informing residents of the restrictions. Firefighters handed out hundreds of informational filers reminding folks not only are private use fireworks banned in Salt Lake City this year, but not setting off fireworks correctly could cause wildfires and serious burn injuries.