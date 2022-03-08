SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a shed fire on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened near 25 East Kensington. Fire crews received multiple calls about a large fire.

Upon arrival, crews saw large 20-foot flames and thick black smoke emanating from the shed.

Officials say no surrounding buildings were threatened other than the shed.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire)

Crews were able to contain the blaze quickly. The shed appeared to be abandoned and bore the brunt of the fire damage.

The fire’s cause is still undetermined at this time. Fire crews say no injuries were reported and no one was at the scene during the incident.

Multiple agencies from different departments responded to the blaze, totaling around 25 people at the scene. Roads were closed for a while for crew and debris cleanup, but have since reopened.