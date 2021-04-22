SLC elementary students receive over 1,000 pairs of shoes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over 1,000 pairs of shoes will be provided to Salt Lake City elementary school students thanks to the Salt Lake Education Foundation.

It’s part of the Healthy Matters campaign, which helps students learn healthy habits and have good self-esteem. The Salt Lake Education Foundation is working with community partners to implement the initiative.

The first event is Warm Soles: Shoes for Kids.

The Sale Lake Education Foundation, in partnership with the national nonprofit Operation Warm, provided more than 1,00 pairs of shoes for students at six Salt Lake City School District Title I elementary schools. Each school received about 200 pairs of shoes for their pre-kindergarten through third-grade students.

Participating schools include Washington, Mountain View, Rose Park, Franklin, Nibley, and Mary W. Jackson.

“We are deeply grateful to Operation Warm and our community partners for not only keeping our students healthy, but for making sure they feel good about themselves,” says James Yapias, Salt Lake Education Foundation Director. “We will continue working with community partners to create an equitable educational experience for all Salt Lake City School District students.”

Next is the Be Well: Spring into Health event. The Salt Lake Education Foundation will distribute over 10,900 hygiene kits to all Salt Lake City School District Title I schools. Volunteers from the Salt Lake City Police Department will hand out kits to Newman students and teachers will review the role good hygiene plays in staying healthy.

The Salt Lake Education Foundation supports students in the Salt Lake City School District, ensuring they achieve their goals in and out of the classroom. It relies on the support of the community, whether it’s volunteers helping with a school musical, gifts of food for families, or funds to assist with elementary STEAM activities. For additional information, click here.