SLC drive-by shooting leaves two minors in serious condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors are hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening.

The drive-by shooting happened near 590 N. 1100 W. around 5:30 p.m. police say.

The two victims have been transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no details regarding the shooting suspect and officers are still investigating the incident.

SLCPD is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-161104.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

