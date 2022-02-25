SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Patrol Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely deescalated a domestic violence case on the evening of Feb. 24 after the suspect allegedly fired several rounds of gunshots at a family residence.

The initial investigation began at 7:41 p.m. in the area of 1100 East Ramona Avenue when SLCPD received a call from a woman related to the 34-year-old suspect, later identified as Austin Trivett, reporting that he was intoxicated, armed, and acting out violently.

More than a dozen officers and sergeants arrived on the scene within six minutes of the dispatch call being made.

Upon arrival, law enforcement learned that the victim had since left the residence. Officers were able to contact her and take her to a safe location.

The police personnel that remained on the scene quickly formed a plan and surrounded the house. Trivett quickly exited the home and officers were able to safely detain him.

The on-scene incident commander, SLCPD Lieutenant Lisa Pascadlo spoke out in regards to the event, saying, “This incident serves as a stark reminder about the calls our officers can find themselves confronted with at any moment during their shift. Their training, coordination, communication, and professionalism were apparent, and I am proud of them. Everyone, from SLC911 to the last officer holding traffic control, did an excellent job of successfully resolving an incredibly volatile and dangerous situation. The courage, character, and professionalism of our officers are commendable.”

Trivett was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and booked on charges of Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence Interruption of a Communication Device, Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by a Restricted Person, and Public Intoxication.