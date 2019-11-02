SLC dispatch company responds to lawsuit: ‘This is a national problem that we have’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In the wake of a lawsuit stemming from a 2015 stabbing incident, Priority Dispatch in Salt Lake City went on the defense Friday.

“I was so surprised that we were enjoined in this particular case,” said Dr. Jeff Clawson. Clawson is Priority Dispatch’s founder. “If you would think of 911 as an analogy, an analogy like this I’m sitting at my desktop. So, I’m running Outlook, and I’m doing things on my desktop. I can’t say that Word didn’t work if I never launched it.”

Priority Dispatch provides the software used by the 911 Dispatch Center in Salt Lake County.

Bre Lasley is suing the company.

Lasley was stabbed multiple times by an intruder in a home invasion in September 2015.

She, along with her sister fought the intruder until an officer arrived and shot and killed him, but 911 Dispatch never sent the officer.

Lasley’s sister flagged down the officer outside their home.

“This is not a Salt Lake City PD issue,” said a company official. “This is not a Utah issue. This is a national problem that we have.”

In Lasley’s case, officials say their software was never used.

Lasley’s suit maintains, help wasn’t dispatched because of flaws in the software that required dispatchers to ask her and her sister certain questions before sending an officer.

They’re questions she says she couldn’t answer while fending off an attacker.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: