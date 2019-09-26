SLC councilwoman releases expanded affordable housing plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Erin Mendenhall, City councilwoman released her plan to expand affordable housing in Salt Lake City.

This came following her visit to Project Open in the Marmalade neighborhood Wednesday.

“Every Salt Lake City resident deserves a safe, affordable home, but our city is 7,500 units short of the affordable housing stock we need,” Mendenhall said. “Salt Lake City is in the midst of a housing crisis, and it has wide-ranging and long-term impacts. It forces people who can’t afford to continue living here – especially older Salt Lakers on fixed incomes – out of the city. It prevents younger people who want to build their life in the city from being able to afford to live here. It prevents businesses from operating in the city because they know it’ll be difficult to attract employees willing to move here. And it perpetuates historic economic inequities that ultimately make it harder for some Salt Lakers to access the full breadth of opportunity this city has to offer.

Mendenhall’s expanded affordable housing plan is organized in seven steps which include:

Build on the public-private partnership program for which she found $21 million in funding last year and which has already created more than 1,500 new affordable housing units

Prevent displacement by offering low-interest loans for building maintenance

Work with home builders and community partners to explore creative new incentives for developing affordable housing units

Reform zoning codes across the city to allow more housing types in more economically diverse communities

Convert the Olympic Village housing (should we win the 2030 Games) into affordable housing units

Expand public transportation options to lower transportation costs and make it more affordable to live in more parts of the city

Create incentives for companies to hire local, hire union, and pay better.

Mendenhall said the housing market is not controlled by the city government. She also added that there is no “magic wand” a mayor can wave but there are levers she can pull.

Click here to learn more about Mendenhall’s expanded affordable housing plan.

