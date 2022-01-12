SLC councilmember speaks out during county mask debate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Council Member Alejandro Puy didn’t plan on going to the Salt Lake County Council Meeting on Tuesday, but while he was watching the public comments online, he said he knew he had to do something.

“I was listening for a second on social media and i was like, ‘I’m going to just drive,'” said Puy.

Puy said many of the people he represents in District 2 aren’t able to attend these meetings because many of them are working during these meetings.

Puy says more than half of his constituents are people of color and minorities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

According to the latest census data just under 19 percent of people in Salt Lake County are Hispanic, but the Hispanic community makes up more than 27 percent of all COVID-19 ICU admissions in the county.

As case numbers climb, Puy said his community will continue to be hit hard.

“Many of our community members will die and they (the council) need to do something about it. And wearing a mask is no the end of the world. Just wear a mask,” said Puy.