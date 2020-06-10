SLC Council considers calls to ‘defund’ police department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A city council meeting to discuss future funding for the Salt Lake Police Department, went into the late hours of the night Tuesday, with an “overwhelming” amount of citizens who showed up virtually to voice their opinion on the issue.

The council’s budget includes a $2 million increase, which would bring SLCPD’s budget to $84 million if approved.

Hundreds of people called into Tuesday night’s virtual meeting to voice their opinions, and protesters also expressed opposition before the meeting, calling for the council to “defund the police department.”

“Defunding does not mean taking all of the officers off the street or taking officers away from serving and protecting the community. What it means is to be judicious about how that money is spent,” said Jahn Davis.

Jahn, who participated in a peaceful demonstration in front of the Utah State Capitol, said the money should be reallocated to things such as community centers and organizations.

“Defunding does not mean we don’t support you. It means we need to reanalyze how we support you.”

Due to amount of push back the council received, no decision was made on Tuesday.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the council meeting, which started at 7:00 p.m., was still underway, and up to that point, no one called in to express favor in a $2 million budget increase to the police department.

If and when that changes, we will update this story.

To weigh in on the issue, click here.