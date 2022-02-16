SLC Catholic church damaged in attempted robbery

(Courtesy of Cathedral of the Madeleine)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Catholic church in Salt Lake City has been damaged after an attempted robbery.

Pastor Martin Diaz from Cathedral of the Madeleine says the robbery happened on Tuesday night around 9:15 p.m.

He says the donation boxes were damaged, but the metal safes were not compromised. Other reported damages included knocked-over displays.

(Courtesy of Cathedral of the Madeleine)

(Courtesy of Cathedral of the Madeleine)

(Courtesy of Cathedral of the Madeleine)

(Courtesy of Cathedral of the Madeleine)

No funds were stolen, but Diaz believes the robber was familiar with the church as it appears he knew right where to look.

The church is currently working with local police on the incident.