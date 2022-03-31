SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for stealing a car and crashing it on Thursday morning.

Salt Lake City Police first received reports of a stolen SUV from a Motel 6 around 5 a.m.

Police spotted the stolen car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver spotted officers and sped away from the area.

At some point, the stolen car was spotted in a parking lot behind Salt Lake Community College.

Authorities say the man crashed into a barrier, causing the car to roll over. The SUV was found overturned, lying completely on its side against a chainlink fence.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Police say the man exited the car and sat on top of the SUV for 30 minutes, refusing to get down or cooperate with officials.

Officers used a non-lethal force to get the man down from the SUV and apprehend him.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time as authorities are still investigating the case.