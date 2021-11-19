UPDATE: SLC fatal crash leaves car wrapped around tree, police investigating

FRIDAY 11/19/21 8:26 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released new details regarding a fatal crash on Friday morning in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police say the victim is a man in his 20s, but no further details have been released at this time.

Authorities say the crash happened overnight at 3306 West 2100 South. The wrecked vehicle was found wrapped around a tree.

The victim’s driving speed and traveling direction are not known at this time. Crash scene investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the fatal crash.

Road closures along 2100 South from 3200 West to 3500 West will remain for the next few hours until the scene is cleared.

Original Story: SLC car crash leaves one dead, police investigating

FRIDAY 11/19/21 7:42 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person has died in a fatal car crash in Salt Lake City on Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened at 3306 West 2100 South. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Traffic on 2100 South has been blocked in both directions from 3200 West to 3500 West.

Details are limited as the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating the situation.

ABC4 has a reporter heading live to the scene.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.