SLC Capitol march planned, shines a light on voting rights and MLK

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The “March On For Voting Rights Utah” will take place this Saturday, August 28, in Salt Lake City along with many cities nationwide to bring awareness to voting suppression.

Marking the anniversary of The March on Washington on August, 28 1963, the present-day march is both an homage to Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as a spotlight on modern-day voting suppression.

“March On For Voting Rights” was originally kickstarted after a bill called “For the People Act” was denied by Senate Republicans back in late June.

The bill aimed to expand voter access, registration and election integrity according to the U.S. Congress.

The original “March on Washington” made history as over 250,000 people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to hear King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

The 1963 march focused on drawing attention to the continued inequalities and challenges faced by African Americans in the U.S.

This year’s march will mark the 58th anniversary of King’s iconic speech with marches planned across the country in many major cities.

Event organizers believe this weekend’s march is needed to address similar forms of suppression that African Americans still face today, especially in the right to vote and hold a voice in things that affect their everyday lives.

The flagship “March On For Voting Rights” will be held in Washington D.C. and led by Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and his family, according to event officials.

“At the time, Black Americans were living under the tyranny of laws—called “Jim Crow” laws— that legalized racial discrimination,” event officials say. “His speech that day has become one of the defining moments in American history.”

The “March On For Voting Rights Utah” will take place this Saturday, August 28 on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol Building from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

After a two-hour rally, the march will commence down State Street to the west side of Washington Square for about 1.6 miles.

“Marching is a form of nonviolent protest, and protest is a form of democratic expression older than America itself,” event officials say. “We march to shine the light of truth on what is happening in state legislatures, ensure that Americans understand what’s at stake and give people a mechanism to demand action on this most urgent issue of our generation.