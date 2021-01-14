SLC braces for potential civil unrest following Biden’s inauguration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Salt Lake City is bracing for potential riots following President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Local law enforcement says it’s preparing.

The City and County Building down town, has boarded up its windows out of an abundance of caution.

Residents are still on high alert.

Thursday morning, the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer are weighing heavy on McCall Christensen’s mind. Christensen lives downtown and also works at Jeanie’s Smoke Shop.

“Just terrified and that’s how I am starting to feel again,” Christensen says.

Businesses and residents in same neighborhood that was impacted by the BLM protests not preparing for similar demonstrations.

“We haven’t really talked about it too much, this place has a 70-year reputation,” Christensen says. “They can’t just come in here and trash the place”.

The Utah Highway Patrol says it was the deadly riots in Washington, D.C. that put them on high alert.

“I think the abundance of caution is due to what we saw last week,” Sgt. Nick Street says. “We can’t just stand idly by.”

UHP has increased its presence at the Capitol and should troopers need it the Salt Lake City Police Department will assist.

“Those that are going to be in attendance at the protests may be conducting unlawful activity towards the institution of democracy which is our State Capitol,” Sgt. Nick Street said.

UHP says the next permitted protest is Sunday, January 17 at the Capitol.