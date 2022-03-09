SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Bees announced their 2022 promotional calendar Wednesday.

The Bees are set to open their season on April 5 at Tacoma with Opening Day festivities at Smith’s Ballpark coming on Tuesday, April 12 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball’s season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation.

Season-long promotions for the 2022 season will include the popular Smith’s Family Night moving from Monday to Tuesday home games. Fans can purchase Smith’s Family night packages of four tickets for $20 on www.slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks will be 50% off on the night.

Wednesday’s will be $1 hot dog night, Thursdays will be Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks and all Sunday home games will be “University of Utah Safe in the SUNday.”

This year’s single-game promotional schedule will feature 11 fireworks nights, including celebrations on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Pioneer Day Weekend. For the fourth consecutive season, the Bees will participate in Minor League Baseball’s Copa la Diversion program by becoming ‘Las Abejas’ on May 5, August 5, and September 20. Other theme night promotions include Military Appreciation Night (May 21), Angels Night (June 22), Marvel Defenders of the Diamond (July 9), Princess Night (Aug. 6) and Go Gold Night (Sept. 23) with more additions to come.

Here is the Salt Lake Bees full promotional schedule: