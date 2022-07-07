SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thanks to a $15.6 million increase in funding, Salt Lake City is aiming to make it safer for pedestrians and bikers to get to public transportation.

But what are the actual improvements?

Here’s what city officials say they are focused on:

Completing a missing section of the Parley’s Trail along Highland Drive and Sugarmont Drive by constructing a high-quality, two-way bike trail through the heart of Sugar House.

Creating a protected, multi-use trail at the 400 S viaduct to improve east and west connectivity and connect to the Salt Lake Central Station.

Enhancing active transportation along North Temple near the Frontrunner station through a paved, multi-use trail, improved pedestrian crossings, and adding street trees and shading elements.

Creating a neighborhood byway in the Westpointe and Jordan Meadows neighborhoods that will run parallel to Redwood Road and connect to the TRAX green line.

Installing new bike lanes on Main Street from North Temple to the Capitol.

Making pedestrian and bike crossing improvements to the 2100 S & State Street intersection, near heavily used bus stops.

Improving pedestrian and bike safety and comfort on West Temple in the Downtown area and enhancing connectivity to transit.

Investing in a transit hub and signals along 200 South to optimize transit capacity along a critical transit corridor through the heart of the city.

“We are grateful to the Utah Transportation Commission for their willingness to fund transit and active transportation projects in the city and for their foresight,” said Jon Larsen, Salt Lake City’s Director of Transportation. “As our region continues its breathtaking pace of population and economic growth, cars alone cannot meet our transportation needs. In addition, investments in walk, bike, and transit infrastructure help to clear our air and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate in our economy.”

The hope is that the see projects will make public transportation a safer, more comfortable experience, all while addressing Salt Lake City’s major air quality issues.

This funding is expected to go to projects over the next two to five years.