SLC auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a woman is in critical condition after being struck in an auto-pedestrian crash on Saturday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police says the victim is a 50-year-old female. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Police say the accident happened when the woman was struck by a car while walking at the intersection of 800 South 300 West. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released the names of any suspects at this time.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.