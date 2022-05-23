SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Travelers can now fly direct to a new international destination from the Salt Lake City Airport.

Lufthansa Group announced on Monday that its new quality-leisure-carrier airline, Eurowings Discover will launch flights from Salt Lake City to Frankfurt, Germany.

The airline will operate three weekly, non-stop connections between Salt Lake City and Frankfurt. The flights will depart SLC on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and is the only direct service from Salt Lake City to Europe’s German-speaking countries.

Eurowings Discover will depart from Frankfurt at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Salt Lake City at 2:10 p.m. The flight will then depart from Salt Lake City Airport at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Frankfurt the following day at 10:10 a.m. The flights will operate from May 23 through October 14 and will resume again in 2023.

“The United States remains the most important market for the Lufthansa Group outside of our European bases, and we remain committed to the region as we map our recovery from the impacts of the pandemic,” said Don Bunkenburg, Senior Director of Sales U.S., Central, West, and Central America, Lufthansa Group.

“Salt Lake City is a brand new gateway for the Lufthansa Group and we could not be happier to add more opportunities and capacity into and out of the United States.”

The company announced the non-stop flight service a year ago, launching the first flight on Monday.