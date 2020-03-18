Breaking News
SLC airport closes after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City International Airport “not operational” after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City airport officials confirmed the FAA tower, terminals, and concourses were evacuated.

The road to the airport was immediately closed after the quake, but it has since reported, so passengers can be picked up. 

Utah Emergency Management officials reported it was the largest earthquake in the state since 1992.

