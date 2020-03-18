SLC airport closes after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City International Airport “not operational” after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning.
Salt Lake City airport officials confirmed the FAA tower, terminals, and concourses were evacuated.
The road to the airport was immediately closed after the quake, but it has since reported, so passengers can be picked up.
Utah Emergency Management officials reported it was the largest earthquake in the state since 1992.
LATEST POSTS:
- Some school districts halt lunch program after earthquake, buildings being assessed
- Utah officials: Rumors of another bigger quake are false
- Pres. Trump to sign Defense Production Act; suspend foreclosures and evictions through April
- Angel Moroni on top of SLC Temple damaged due to earthquake
- What do I need to do after the earthquake?