SLC airport closes after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City International Airport “not operational” after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City airport officials confirmed the FAA tower, terminals, and concourses were evacuated.

The airport is not currently operational. The FAA tower, terminals and concourses have been evacuated. The road to the airport has been opened, so that passengers can be picked-up. — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) March 18, 2020

The road to the airport was immediately closed after the quake, but it has since reported, so passengers can be picked up.

Utah Emergency Management officials reported it was the largest earthquake in the state since 1992.

Airport is now officially closed pic.twitter.com/bKMBNVUBqz — Kierra Dotson (@kiedotson) March 18, 2020

LATEST POSTS: