Slash coming to Utah, COVID-19 health checks required for entry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Iconic rock musician Slash will be swinging by the Beehive State this winter, at the Eccles Theater.

The Grammy Award-winning musician and Guns ‘N Roses guitarist will be visiting Salt Lake City on February 22, 2022. All concert attendees must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative test to enjoy the show.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators are playing in anticipation of a new album being released in February. The new album, titled “4” is the group’s fourth album and new music in over three years.

The group released their first album together back in 2012 titled “Apocalyptic Love.” Since then, the group achieved seven consecutive Top 10 singles.

Tickets for Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators go on sale on Friday, October 29th.

The COVID-19 health checks for this event follow an earlier announcement from the Eccles Theater in August, announcing all live shows at the center will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 screening until further notice.

Slash joins a host of musicians requiring COVID-19 health checks for concert entry this past year.

