SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Students at a Granite School District high school were released from classes early Wednesday due to intense rainfall and flooding, according to a social media post from the school district.

Skyline High School Principal Mitch Nerdin released as statement to parents and families of the high school.

“Due to the intense rainfall, we had to release several of our classrooms around 2 p.m. today to ensure safety as it relates to what has become a regular occurrence with our aging and leaking roof,” Principal Nerdin states.

Principal Nerdin says the remainder of the students were able to be released at regular scheduled time.

“We have also had some flooding in our auditorium area which has caused play practice and an additional activity to be canceled for the day.”

Crews are reportedly already working to resolve the issues stated above.

Principal Nerdin says that all other activities and extracurriculars are able to proceed as scheduled.

“We regret any convenience and anticipate that these issues will be resolved in time for the start of school tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to keep our students an staff safe.”

No further information is currently available.