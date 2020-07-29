‘SkillUpUtah’ to connect unemployed Utahns with ways to learn new job skills

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – SkillUpUtah is a new program to aggregate resources in one spot to help unemployed Utahns connect with opportunities to learn new skills and get back to work.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News, nearly 100,000 Utahns have lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resource has been created to point people to a HUB of curated resources to find ways to change their job skills. That means you can find a lot of good information in one place.

Dr. Trent Kaufman from the Cicero Group led the launch meeting, and announced the new online HUB to help Utahns find ways to change their skillsets. The group considers ‘SkillupUtah’ part of the engine for economic recovery.

The speakers spoke about the need for Utahns to retrain post pandemic, and how the job situation has changed since 2013.

The following people spoke during the virtual launch:

Dr. Astrid Tuminez, president, Utah Valley University

Dr. Ruth Watkins, president, The University of Utah

Dr. Clark Gilbert, president, BYU Pathway Worldwide

Dr. David Woolstenhulme, commissioner, Utah System of Higher Education

Dr. Jessica Gilmore, associate commissioner for workforce development, Utah System of Higher Education

Dr. Trent Kaufman, CEO, Cicero Group

Blake Moore, Republican candidate for U.S. House, UT-01

Dr. Jessica Gilmore the associate commissioner for workforce development said short term training available to students will be targeted to the skills needed in their area. More will be available on the website in the next week.

To learn more about how SkillUpUtah works you can visit the website.