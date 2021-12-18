Skiers trigger avalanche near Alta

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – Backcountry skiers triggered an avalanche near the town of Alta on Saturday.

According to the Utah Avalance Center, a skier was trapped in the avalanche, reported to be approximately 4 to 6 feet deep. The skier’s condition is unknown at this time.

Very large avalanches being triggered by backcountry skiers and riders today up to 4 to 6 feet deep. Skiers caught, carried, airbag deployed. This just triggered in Cardiff Bowl above the town of Alta. pic.twitter.com/nBAAsIVPQg — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) December 18, 2021

This isn’t the first time skiers have been caught in an avalanche in the state over the last 24 hours.

On Friday, three skiers found themselves caught in the middle of an avalanche in Silver Fork at Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday morning.

The trio had skied the runs known as Brad’s Line and Silver Spoon Thursday and decided to return to the same area — this time they went further south to the “Football Field” — also known as “Meadow Chutes,” a press release says.

The first two skiers descended one at a time, but once the third person skied over the breakover, they saw the shooting cracks to the left and right of them and attempted to outrun the avalanche.

The avalanche quickly caught the skier and pushed them into some small trees. The skier was fully buried but was able to move his arms and clear his airway.

The other two skiers walked uphill and attached climbing skins to their skis and were able to reach the buried skier in 10 minutes.

The only injuries reported were a few scratches.