HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Late-season snow is causing excitement among skiers and snowboarders, and even some resorts are extending their season.

“It’s been incredible, I mean we’re lucky to have this miracle March, miracle April,” said Joseph Reyes, a snowboarder at Snowbird today.

Snowbasin Resort closed for the season Sunday but when the huge storm rolled in, they decided to add one more bonus weekend.

“We sat down and asked some hard questions, could we get everything up and running again, it’s not easy to do and all our teams banded to it and there’s been an excitement resort right just cause it’s such a fun, unique thing to do,” said Davy Ratchford, General Manager of Snowbasin.

The Guest Appreciation Bonus weekend will be going from Friday through Sunday. They will be reopening 58 trails and three lifts.

Other resorts are also sharing their excitement.

Snowbird says that they don’t set a definitive end date for the season but wait to see if there will be more snow. This recent storm makes things look promising.

“This helps rebuild our base so we can stay open longer into the spring and it makes for some fun skiing and riding,” said Sarah Sherman, Communications Manager at Snowbird.

Nui Higa, who is from Hawaii, says that this is his first snow season and he was excited to see the snow today.

“It’s like waking up on Christmas morning,” he said.

Snowboarder Janece Rittenberry says her family travels around the states every year to ski and snowboard from California and this was their first time in Utah.

“We’re excited about all the snow, we feel really lucky, it’s April, we’re expecting to be in t-shirts and snowboarder pants, but we got all our gear,” she said.



Snowbasin will also be having their annual Easter Brunch Buffet Sunday in the Earl’s Lodge Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Reservations are required and availability is still open.

Passes for the 2022-2023 season are now available for Snowbird and Snowbasin.