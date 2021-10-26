Skiers flock to Little Cottonwood Canyon after early snowfall

ALTA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Another wintry storm is bringing with it plenty of snowfall. Skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of early snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“The snows gods, when they come a little early, it’s always nice,” said snowboarder Jim Abernathy.

Rain and snow are making this October one of the wettest on record, according to ABC4 News’ Pinpoint Weather Team.

“Some people are comparing it to winter 2003 when we had a really snowy October. Last season we had no snow in October. So, compared to that, this is awesome,” said Sarah Sherman, Snowbird Ski Resort’s communication manager.

ABC4’s weather team reports this month’s precipitation is above average for this time of year.

“But this is more special because it’s more than normal, so yeah, we’re excited about it,” said skier Eric Jensen.

This early snowfall allows for early skiing and snowboarding at Alta Ski Area, but skier Tom Fisher said it’s also needed for the earth.

“It’s unusual, it’s nice to get it. We’ve been in a drought for a long time, so we need the moisture for a lot of purposes, but love it, gotta love it,” he said. “Like the license plate says, it’s the best snow on earth.”

Even with more than a foot of fresh snow hitting Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday, Andria Huskinson, Alta’s communication manager, said it’s hard to say if the early snowpack is enough for the opening of ski season.

“It’s good early season because we don’t have to do as much snowmaking cause when it comes in early. The trick is, is it going to stay for another month? Is it going to stay cold?” she said.

Alta plans to officially open on Nov. 20, while Snowbird plans to open on Dec. 1.